Jumio, FaceTec reveal the importance of AI-enhanced biometrics

According to FindBiometrics, the paper is entitled ‘Enhancing Trust with AI-Driven Biometrics and builds on the idea of the ‘trust anchor’ explored in the previously published White Paper ‘Trusted Identity From Start to Finish’.
Briefly explained, the idea is that strong authentication starts with the foundation of an anchor document that provides reliable identity assurance. Therefore, establishing a link between the end user’s face and this anchor – a passport or a driver’s license, for example – enables the creation of a ‘trust chain’ in which authentication can reliably be performed at any point going forward.
However, for the highest level of security and end user convenience, AI is required, as it has the ability to map an individual in three dimensions and in a range of lighting and other environmental conditions, and that won’t be thrown off by subtle differences between the end user and the image in their accompanying document.
Overall, ‘Enhancing Trust with AI-Driven Biometrics’ delves into what this kind of AI looks like and how it works, including the importance of ‘liveness detection’ capabilities that allow AI systems to spot fake artifacts that are meant to trick the authentication system.
Furthermore, the paper takes a bit of time to address broader societal concerns about AI and facial recognition, and to differentiate the more controversial systems from the kind of AI that enables convenient and secure selfie authentication.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions