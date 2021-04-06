Ipsidy to deploy identity fraud prevention services to On The Fly POS

The company stated that On The Fly POS, a subsidiary of The POS Lab, chose Ipsidy’s IDaaS platform to boost the security and operational efficiency of its merchant POS platform and its Electronic Merchant Gateway (EMG). Ipsidy’ Proof will help On The Fly POS and its EMG combat identity fraud during merchant onboarding.
Proof is a mobile Identity-as-a-Service offering that compares a selfie to the image on a photo ID to verify someone’s identity and confirm that that individual is present and in possession of their own document. The solution will enable biometric identity verification for people registering for an account to use an employee-facing system.
AuthentifID was developed in collaboration with LoginID, and supports ongoing authentication and account recovery once an employee account has been created. The passwordless solution is built with Ipsidy’s Proof technology. It establishes a secure link between an employee’s biometric identity, their device, and their user account.
In addition to supporting employee logins, On the Fly will eventually allow merchants to add Proof to their public-facing applications. The solution will allow merchants to use Proof to verify the ages and identities of customers in physical and online settings, and it will be delivered through On the Fly’s partnerships with other independent sales organisations.
