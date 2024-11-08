Subscribe
News

IPC partners with LeapXpert for federated messaging governance and compliance

Friday 8 November 2024 15:54 CET | News

IPC has announced its partnership with LeapXpert in order to provide customers and clients with federated messaging governance and compliance.

Following this announcement, IPC partnered with LeapXpert, the responsible business communication company, in order to provide optimised messaging communications capture, governance, and compliance capabilities to regulated financial businesses. 

LeapXpert’s suite of products can be integrated within IPC’s Unigy, Trader Voice, Unified Comms & Mobile capture solutions, a process that will develop efficient and secure industry tools for clients. In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

IPC has partnered with LeapXpert for federated messaging governance and compliance.

More information on the IPC X LeapXpert partnership

The collaboration with LeapXpter will enable IPC to continue focusing on its commitment to improve the trading experience for all stakeholders. The LeapXpert Communications Platform will continue to support different chat features, such as one-on-one and group chats across various messaging channels, including WhatsApp, iMessage, WeChat, SMS, Telegram, Signal, and LINE. Clients will also stay on their preferred or authorised channels, while traders and employees will leverage one platform and number across several channels. This process is set to enable them to be more readily accessible to users. 

API integration and client/employee identification and validation functionality will ensure that both parties know they are speaking to a particular individual rather than a member of a team. In addition, advanced governance with data leakage prevention, information barriers, anti-virus, and malware services will provide firms with the capability to monitor client conversations more easily, as well as to safeguard sensitive information and protect assets from loss and security threats. 


