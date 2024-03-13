ID fraud to surge by 2025

Research conducted on the UK’s largest database of syndicated risk intelligence underlines that ID fraud is the most notorious type of fraud reported by banks and other financial service providers, accounting for 45% of all adverse contributions made in 2023. Additionally, the analysis suggests that the amount could increase to 50% by the end of 2024. Also, data indicated that ID fraud originating online is currently the most common fraud threat facing the financial industry.
