News

ICICI Bank, AuthBridge partner for KYC services for InstaFX customers

Tuesday 2 February 2021 13:11 CET | News

ICICI Bank has partnered with AuthBridge to enhance its KYC verification and digital authentication processes to improve their customer experience, according to newsroompost.com

AuthBridge is known for offering end-to-end digital onboarding and KYC solutions to some of India’s largest financial institutions, banks, NBFCs, and insurance firms. As ICICI’s authentication technology partner, AuthBridge will deliver KYC (Know Your Customer) technology to prevent identity and financial frauds.

AuthBridge’s real-time verification will reduce the turnaround time for ICICI’s customers, thus improving customer experience. Compliance with AML/KYC norms and easy concurrent audits will help make rapid decisions and in turn, maximise customer satisfaction with a digital and intelligent journey orchestration.


More: Link


Keywords: India, ICICI Bank, AuthBridge, KYC, InstaFX, digital authentication, customer experience, banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: India
Banking & Fintech

