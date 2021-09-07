|
Hawk AI supports Moss in money laundering prevention

Tuesday 7 September 2021 13:49 CET | News

Germany-based transaction monitoring software provider Hawk AI has announced a partnership with all-in-one expense and financial management platform Moss.

Hawk AI's software will monitor payments handled by Moss in order to discover transactions that may be associated with financial crime. Hawk AI will also reduce the amount of false alarms, lowering Moss' investigative workload.

Hawk AI’s modular software and APIs allow easy integration into customer systems. According to a Moss representative, the company’s business customers expect high levels of compliance and Hawk AI’s system is supporting the Anti Money Laundering (AML) compliance side of Moss’ business.


Keywords: partnership, AML, compliance, transaction monitoring
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Germany
