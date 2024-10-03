Hastings Direct Loans automates its processes using IDVerse identity

Hastings Direct Loans has chosen IDVerse to integrate its identity tools. The incorporation of IDVerse’s automated reinforcement learning improves the accuracy and reliability of identity verification processes, adapting to the landscape of fraud threats. Hastings Direct Loans continues its mission of simplifying its customer journey to scale into future expansions.
Loans officials have stated that IDVerse's technological approach to identity infrastructure aligns with their needs. The onboarding process for IDVerse's fully automated identity tools has been quick, as they were able to incorporate and test everything efficiently. In a month after launch, they achieved over a 4x return on investment thanks to the detection of loan fraud.
Identity fraud is a growing concern, impacting individuals and businesses alike. The rise of digital transactions and online interactions has provided fraudsters with opportunities to exploit personal information for financial gain. Common tactics include phishing scams, where fraudsters masquerade as legitimate entities to extract sensitive details, and identity theft, where stolen information is used to open accounts or take out loans in someone else's name.
To combat identity fraud, the UK government and financial institutions have implemented a range of measures. These include increased verification processes, public awareness campaigns, and initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity. Individuals can also take steps to protect themselves, such as regularly monitoring their bank statements, using strong, unique passwords for online accounts, and being cautious about sharing personal information. By staying informed and vigilant, both individuals and organisations can help reduce the risk of identity fraud and protect their personal and financial information from falling into the wrong hands.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions