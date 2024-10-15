Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

GoTyme Bank partners with PNP to fight cybercrime

Tuesday 15 October 2024 15:53 CET | News

GoTyme Bank has announced its partnership with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG) in order to tackle the growing threat of cybercrime.

Following this announcement, GoTyme Bank has established a dedicated team in order to optimise customer protection and their overall experience.  In addition, the financial institution also upgraded its Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and leveraged new, optimised AI technology in order to spot suspicious activities. 

GoTyme Bank is set to remain dedicated to personal services, ensuring that clients can still speak directly with a live agent who will solve their difficulties and problems in an efficient and quick manner. At the same time, the bank will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well. 

GoTyme Bank has partnered with PNP in order to fight cybercrime and fraud.

More information on the GoTyme Bank x PNP partnership

GoTyme Bank also invests in optmised cybersecurity tools in order to protect its customers, while also educating the public on scam prevention and detection measures. The collaboration with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG) represents an important step in the process of fighting cyber threats and fraud, as well as making the digital world a safer space for customers and businesses alike. 

Throughout this partnership, both GoTyme and the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG) aim to improve cybercrime detection and prosecution strategies, as well as inform the customer base on methods of preventing scams and ensuring a safer banking experience. 

In addition, clients are encouraged by both companies to report suspected scams immediately to GoTyme and file a police report in order to ensure swift action.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, online fraud, fraud detection, cybercrime, cybersecurity
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: GoTyme Bank
Countries: Philippines
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

GoTyme Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on GoTyme Bank and other articles related to GoTyme Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like