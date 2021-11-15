FSS warns KakaoBank to improve its AML system

FSS concluded that KakaoBank’s anti-money-laundering team lacks a monitoring process, relying only on receiving tips from other teams.
As a result of weak monitoring, the online lender failed to ring the alarm on several cases that involved suspicious money transfers overseas. For instance, the bank didn’t bolster measures against money laundering to ensure transparent transactions for companies subscribing to the online lender’s banking service. It also didn’t have a system to assess the risk of money laundering via new financial products.
FSS also urged KakaoBank to update clients’ English names and home or work addresses to strengthen its capacity for accurate customer identification.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions