Fingerprint integrates with Ping Identity's DaVinci

Fingerprint joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Programme. Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.
Fingerprint allows PingOne DaVinci customers to reduce fraud by integrating device identification into their user journeys. Fingerprint’s 99.5% accurate device identification platform integrates with PingOne DaVinci to help companies design a seamless and secure user experience that reduces friction by decreasing the need for multi-factor authentication for known users. Reducing friction for the end user leads to new customer acquisition and revenue growth.
According to official from Fingerprint, their mission is to enable developers to build safe and seamless internet services. Partnering with Ping Identity helps achieve that by making it easy to incorporate Fingerprint’s device identification technology into various digital user journeys - all with the focus on providing secure, frictionless experiences.
Ping Identity’s partnership with Fingerprint leverages PingOne DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.
Fingerprint helps catch sophisticated fraudsters and personalise experiences for trusted users with their highly accurate device identification platform. Their technology combines hundreds of signals inside any browser or mobile application to generate a unique identifier that can be used to understand visitor behaviour. As opposed to existing software that sits on top of applications and is managed by business teams, Fingerprint is designed for developers to build custom and flexible solutions to stop fraud and improve user experience.
Ping Identity believes in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. It lets enterprises combine their solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas.
