FICO publishes research about Indonesian fraud concerns

FICO, a global analytics software firm, published its global consumer fraud research, showcasing the concern of Indonesians over identity theft amidst the escalating risks presented by real-time payments. The study reveals that identity theft (36%) remains the predominant worry among Indonesians, exposing individuals to various risks, including financial loss, compromised credit scores, and the arduous process of restoring financial integrity.
In contrast, concern over authorised push payment scams is less pronounced in Indonesia compared to other ASEAN countries and India. According to the research, only 28% of Indonesian respondents expressed worry about authorised push payment scams, significantly lower than the Asia average of 33%.
Despite widespread concern about identity theft, there is a noticeable dissonance between perception and reality among Indonesians. About 45% believe it unlikely they've been a victim, while 21% see it as possible, and 16% are confident their identity remains untouched.
Identity theft reports among Indonesian respondents decreased to 3% from 10% in 2022. Despite this decline, it still affects over 6 million individuals. In comparison, higher rates were observed in India (13%) and Thailand (12%).
FICO's 2023 research highlighted a concerning trend in Indonesia regarding authorised push payment (APP) fraud and real-time payments. 64% of respondents received scam attempts, with 49% knowing victims, underscoring the prevalence of scams amid the rise of real-time payments.
Shockingly, 17% of respondents admitted to sending real-time payments for investments, goods, or services they never received. Additionally, 71% of those who made scam payments through real-time payments lost up to USD 314, while 4% experienced losses of up to USD 6287. Despite these figures, only 19% reported actual or suspected losses to their banks.
Respondents prioritise ease of use and robust fraud protection when selecting a financial provider, considering them more crucial than other factors such as customer service or environmental policies. This emphasis on security underscores the growing concern over financial fraud.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions