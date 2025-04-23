FDIC issues three orders against Discover Bank

More precisely, the FDIC published an Amended and Restated Consent Order demanding corrective action, an Order for Restitution requiring a restitution strategy to provide a minimum of USD 1.2 billion to affected merchants, merchant acquirers, and other intermediaries, as well as an Order to Pay assessing a USD 150 million civil money penalty. Additionally, the agency concluded that for nearly 17 years, Discover Bank had wrongfully classified consumer credit cards as commercial, in turn leading to higher interchange fees for transactions processed on its network. This resulted in merchants being overcharged over USD 1 billion in interchange fees when accepting transactions with the misclassified credit cards.
Moreover, in a parallel action, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System issued an order demanding corrective action and assessing a civil money penalty of USD 100 million against Discover Bank’s parent company, namely Discover Financial Services, Riverwoods, Illinois, and its subsidiary, DFS Services LLC.
The decision comes just days after Capital One obtained the final regulatory approval for its proposed acquisition of Discover Financial Services, following authorisation from the Federal Reserve Board and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The development assisted the merger process, which received approval from Delaware’s State Bank Commissioner in December 2024 and benefited from the support of over 99% of shareholders from both companies in a February 2025 vote.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions