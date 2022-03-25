|
FCC puts Kaspersky on the list of national security threats

Monday 28 March 2022 15:20 CET

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has added Russian-based worldwide-known cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab on its list of entities that pose a threat to the US national security.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Kaspersky Lab is the first Russian company to make it on the list that contains several Chinese companies, including ZTE, Huawei, and recently added China Telecom, and China Mobile International.

In 2017, Russian intelligence allegedly used Kaspersky’s antivirus software to steal classified documents from the National Security Agency (NSA), which was later denied by the Russian-owned company. Kaspersky also responded to the FCC move in a press release citing that the decision was made on political grounds, as a consequence of Russia’s current ongoing war in Ukraine. 


