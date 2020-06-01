Sections
EURid, Ecommerce Foundation to Improve detection of abusive .eu online stores

Monday 1 June 2020 10:33 CET | News

EURid and Ecommerce Foundation have formalised their partnership by working together to improve the trust of online consumers, retailers and brand owners in .eu online stores.

EURid performs daily checks on .eu domains by using the acclaimed artificial intelligence solution (APEWS), developed in partnership with the KU Leuven University, as well as other internally developed tools to identify online stores, particularly those likely to be selling counterfeit products. EURid’s new partnership with the Ecommerce Foundation will strengthen the fight against online abuse, by adding abusive .eu domain names into the Ecommerce Foundation’s Scamadviser.com database.

Scamadviser.com is an algorithm that identifies potentially fraudulent websites by checking more than 40 data points (IP address of the webserver, availability of contact details on the website, the age of the URL, etc.). Every month Scamadviser.com is used by 2.5 million consumers to check if a website is legitimate or a scam. Scamadviser is also used by social media platforms, anti-virus companies, payment service providers and brand protection agencies to identify scammers or warn consumers about malicious websites.

More: Link


Keywords: EURid, Ecommerce Foundation, ecommerce, Scamadviser.com, security
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Europe
