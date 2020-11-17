EshopWedrop, iDenfy partner to help customers get verified

According to the press release, EshopWedrop allows shoppers to buy products from online retailers in Europe, Asia, and the USA. Individuals can shop from big online retailers, including Walmart, Sports Direct, eBay, and have their parcel delivered at their doorstep for nominal delivery charges. EshopWedrop removes all of the online restriction buyers face when shopping from cross-border online shopping platforms. With EshopWedrop, shoppers can buy products from both American and Western European markets.
The partnership comes as, since buyers from different geographical regions use EshopWedrop's platform, it was challenging for them to verify each user. Therefore, in partnership with iDenfy, they will secure their platform from fraudsters looking to use it for illegal activities.
Therefore, iDenfy will assist EshopWedrop with an Artificial intelligence-enabled identity verification solution to minimise all the possible identity thefts and protect their platform from unauthorised access. Furthermore, the customers will get verified remotely from their homes and enjoy a straightforward yet smooth onboarding experience.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
