Equifax launches Digital Identity as a Service

Thursday 14 October 2021 14:56 CET | News

US-based analytics and technology company Equifax has announced the launch of its new Digital Identity as a Service capability, with credit union Bonifii being its first customer.

Equifax Digital Identity as a Service combines data and analytics with cryptography to provide a degree of trust without sacrificing user experience. Adding Digital Identity as a Service to Bonifii's MemberPass will help enable credit unions to onboard members.

Digital Identity as a Service gives consumers control over what information is shared, augments protections against synthetic identity fraud and third-party account takeover, and strengthens user profiles with differentiated data.


More: Link


Keywords: digital identity, digital onboarding, account takeover, data protection, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
