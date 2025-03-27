EBA’s report highlights key issues impacting EU consumers

In its newly launched report, the regulator revealed that payment fraud, indebtedness, and unwarranted de-risking are the critical issues impacting EU consumers. The EBA included information offered by the national authorities of the 27 EU member states, selected national and EU consumer associations, EU industry associations, national ombudsmen, and quantitative data from various sources.
The EBA’s report underlines that payment fraud represents the most pressing issue for EU consumers, reflecting the appearance of new types of fraud, such as social engineering techniques. The second most relevant problem for the EU is indebtedness, with the region facing a substantial increase in BNPL credit and other types of small, fast, accessible, and short-term credit. The drivers for indebtedness are improper creditworthiness assessment procedures implemented by lenders, as well as poor disclosure of pre-contractual information.
Furthermore, the regulator found unwarranted de-risking to be the third most significant issue, as consumers face scaled challenges in opening and retaining payment accounts, which is a requirement for EU residents to be able to participate actively in the economy. This problem can be seen in the form of declined onboarding of new and the offboarding of existing consumers, with the issue mostly affecting specific categories of vulnerable individuals, including migrants, refugees, the homeless, cross-border workers, and people with minimal or inadequate financial histories.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions