Digital identity should focus on consumer, study finds

A new industry report, released by Trulioo, a global identity verification company, and One World Identity, examines the nuances of digital identity verification. It explores how adopting a consumer-centric and layered approach to digital identity verification according to specific markets is a key component in reducing onboarding friction, increasing security, and forging stronger customer relationships.
The ‘Driving Consumer-Centric Digital Identity to Speed Financial Growth’ report explores how the orchestration of different identity proofing techniques and risk signals is critical in identifying bad actors and differentiating them from legitimate users. Orchestration utilises a host of alternative data sources that empower companies to continuously identify customers, reducing friction and providing a constant, clear view of customer identities.
The need for fraud, security, customer experience, and compliance teams to converge and eliminate data silos within organisations;
How to ensure compliance with evolving and disparate data and consumer privacy standards, and how being transparent about data collection increases consumer trust and comfort levels with information sharing;
The implications that adopting a consumer-centric approach has for companies in banking, travel, ecommerce and online marketplaces, healthcare and physical access management.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
