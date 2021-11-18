|
ComplyAdvantage launches AML guide for digital banks

Thursday 18 November 2021 14:34 CET | News

ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company for financial crime detection, has launched its new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Guide For Digital Banks.

The guide provides firms – including neo and challenger banks – offering digital-first services with an understanding of the regulatory challenges they may face, how to structure an AML program and real-world examples of success stories from digital-first banks.

As the company says, ComplyAdvantage is dedicated to helping digital-first banks navigate through the complexities of the AML/CFT regulatory landscape so they can meet their regulatory requirements while providing good customer experience. 

The AML Guide For DigitalBanks highlights compliance considerations that include: 

  • Global policy trends

  • Regional policy trends (North America, European Union and Asia-Pacific)

  • Risk assessment considerations

  • Success stories


