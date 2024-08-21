Chargeflow launches Chargeflow Insights

Following this announcement, Chargeflow Insights is available now for free, and it is expected to integrate critical elements that will allow businesses to dive deeply into their data and find actionable insights. This process also includes fraud detection and chargeback management at scale, in order to help companies increase revenues that were lost to fraud and chargebacks.
In addition, Chargeflow is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
As current payment stack configurations are fragmented and inefficient, ecommerce merchants and traders are forced to work with disparate services and collate data from multiple sources, which can lead to increasing operational complexity, errors, and lost revenues. The launch of Chargeflow Insights is set to address these pain points by consolidating all relevant data and streamlining the entire chargeback lifecycle.
The solution is powered by AI data-driven recommendations and it is set to deliver a comprehensive and holistic overview of post-transaction activities. It will also consolidate data that offers actionable intelligence in order to enable merchants to improve performance by optimising their transaction strategies, enhancing cash flow forecasts, and reducing operational complexity.
Chargeflow Insights will enable teams to reduce inefficiencies within their operations by allowing a better understanding of chargeback data, reduce risks by analysing their post-transaction data and identifying fraud, gain advanced insights, as well as stay on top of all activity.
