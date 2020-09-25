|
buguroo unveils 3DS solution to identify CNP fraud

Friday 25 September 2020 13:27 CET | News

buguroo has announced its 3-D Secure solution to enable credit and debit card issuing financial organisations frictionless 3-D Secure risky transaction verification.

 

The new solution uses behavioural biometric analysis to identify fraudulent ecommerce, CNP transactions and prevent lost revenue for card issuers and merchants. buguroo's anonymised user data tech ensures compliance with cybersecurity industry standards, including the European Union's SCA laws, PSD2, and GDPR.

The new 3-D Secure offering is part of the company’s behavioural biometric customer identification capabilities, and it detects CNP fraud at the point of the 3DS verification challenge. It analyses a user's keystrokes, by comparing them to known customers and fraudsters, thus helping card issuers safely approve or deny risky transactions and avoid chargeback liabilities due to compromised card information. This is done without impeding legitimate transactions.


