buguroo changes name to Revelock, launches the Revelock Fraud Detection & Response Platform

Wednesday 21 April 2021 15:31 CET | News

buguroo has announced that it is changing its name to Revelock and that it launched the Revelock Fraud Detection & Response Platform.

According to the press release, Revelock's mission focuses on advancing the fight against fraud by leveraging behavioural biometrics and hybrid AI to perform ‘Know Your User’ processes, continuously verify their BionicID digital fingerprint, and prevent account takeover by RATs, zero-day malware, bots, phishing, and social engineering scams.

The company also unveiled the Revelock Fraud Detection & Response Platform, updating and boosting its capabilities to protect against more threats and further reduce the operational costs of fighting fraud.


Keywords: Revelock, fraud prevention
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
