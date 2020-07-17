Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BlueVoyant raises USD 68 mln to boost its cybersecurity offerings

Friday 17 July 2020 13:36 CET | News

BlueVoyant has raised USD 68 million to add support around its core cybersecurity services, while expanding its footprint outside North America.

According to CRN, the funding round will enable BlueVoyant to increase the number of technical, sales, and marketing resources supporting its managed security, third-party cyber risk, and cyber defense services. 

Moreover, the company will use the investment to build BlueVoyant’s new capabilities in the risk management space, where the company is now fusing external cyber risk assessment capabilities with the knowledge of experts in risk operations center and automation in the third-party space. 

Furthermore, BlueVoyant’s new managed risk service targets supply chains and oil companies, being offered through the company’s network of resellers. Besides, BlueVoyant is supporting the full Microsoft suite as a managed security service to complement the company’s own managed security offerings.

Regarding BlueVoyant’s cyber defense services, the company plans to expand support for distribution of these offerings, which include full incident response services as well as threat intelligence and brand protection capabilities, while increasing the number of experts involved.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BlueVoyant, funding round, cybersecurity, risk management, cyber risk, Microsoft, incident response services, threat intelligence
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like