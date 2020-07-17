BlueVoyant raises USD 68 mln to boost its cybersecurity offerings

According to CRN, the funding round will enable BlueVoyant to increase the number of technical, sales, and marketing resources supporting its managed security, third-party cyber risk, and cyber defense services.
Moreover, the company will use the investment to build BlueVoyant’s new capabilities in the risk management space, where the company is now fusing external cyber risk assessment capabilities with the knowledge of experts in risk operations center and automation in the third-party space.
Furthermore, BlueVoyant’s new managed risk service targets supply chains and oil companies, being offered through the company’s network of resellers. Besides, BlueVoyant is supporting the full Microsoft suite as a managed security service to complement the company’s own managed security offerings.
Regarding BlueVoyant’s cyber defense services, the company plans to expand support for distribution of these offerings, which include full incident response services as well as threat intelligence and brand protection capabilities, while increasing the number of experts involved.
