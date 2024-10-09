Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Bluefin, Dover Fueling Solutions to serve North America's retail petroleum forecourt

Wednesday 9 October 2024 15:23 CET | News

US-based payment and data security company Bluefin has partnered with Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) to provide PCI-validated P2PE solutions to the retail petroleum forecourt in North America. 

Following Bluefin’s collaboration with Moneris from September 2024, the partnership with Dover Fueling Solutions, which is part of Dover Corporation and a provider of customer-focused technologies, services, and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail sectors, intends to offer PCI-validated P2PE products to the retail petroleum forecourt in North America.

Bluefin partners with DFS to provide PCI-validated P2PE solutions in North America

Bluefin and DFS’ PCI-validated P2PE solutions

As part of the agreement, Bluefin is set to serve as Dover Fueling Solutions’ PCI P2PE solution provider, listing its personalised service for the latter’s Certificate Authority (CA) and hardware. Also, the company plans to integrate and deploy P2PE into Dover Fueling Solutions’ IX Pay platforms in both the US and Canada. With P2PE, the PCI DSS compliance complexities can be substantially minimised, while PCI control scope is reduced at the point-of-sale environment.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Dover Fueling Solutions underlined that their company focuses on offering secure and simplified self-service payment technology to its fuelling and convenience retail customers. The decision to partner with Bluefin can be attributed to the latter’s experience as a payment and data security provider, with its experience being necessary to deliver PCI-validated P2PE solutions to Dover Fueling Solutions’ North American users. In addition, the current move is set to offer both substantial customer protection and satisfaction due to the increased security and scope reduction benefits of PCI-validated point-to-point encryption.

Bluefin’s launch of P2PE devices, application listings, and KIFs

Back in March 2024, Bluefin added new PCI-validated P2PE devices, application listings, and KIF tools to its Encryption Management Services P2PE Component listing. At that time, the company integrated 23 new devices, 6 new applications, and 3 new KIFs into its listing, with the development being projected to bring the industry a total of over 120 devices from 16 different manufacturers, as well as a total of 29 KIFs. 

Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PCI compliance, PCI DSS, P2P payments, online security, payments
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Bluefin, ING, ION, Paym, Provi, SEC, Target, Valid
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Bluefin

|

ING

|

ION

|

Paym

|

Provi

|

SEC

|

Target

|

Valid

|
Discover all the Company news on Bluefin and other articles related to Bluefin in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like