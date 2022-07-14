Subscribe
News

Axerve expands ecommerce tokenization

Thursday 14 July 2022 11:15 CET | News

Creator of accessible and frictionless payment solutions for ecommerce and physical stores, Axerve, has announced the expansion of its existing proprietary ecommerce tokenization offering.

The expansion will include the Network Tokens recently provided by card schemes like Visa and Mastercard. The enhanced solution will be rolled out with Axerve customers such as Aruba and Twinset.

With a positive impact on the security and shopping experience offered to customers, tokenization allows merchants to retain payment credentials without needing to obtain a full Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification. By leveraging tokenization, retailers and merchants can store tokens to complete future payment transactions. 

According to Axerve’s CEO, tokens are extremely important for the ecommerce sector as they provide both enhanced user experience and safety, driving increased authorisation rates. The company offers its customers the necessary tokenization tools to create seamless experiences for end-customers, while keeping any personal data safe.

Keywords: tokenization, security token, ecommerce, ecommerce platform, data protection, data privacy, payments orchestration
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Axerve
Countries: World
Payments & Commerce

Axerve

