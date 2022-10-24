authID augments its 'Unphishable' authentication platform

The system enables selfie-based authentication through any browser, and supports the OpenID Connect authentication protocol, as well as the FIDO2 standard.
authID bills its solution as one that offers ‘Human Factor Authentication’, or HFA, and calls it unphishable. The company pitches it as a particularly useful tool for situations in which a given enterprise needs to authorize users for access to sensitive applications, perform a high-risk transaction, enable a new device, or recover a device.
authID’s officials said that with the release of Verified 3.0, authID has pioneered HFA, a human-centric authentication solution, which addresses cyber risks that exploit human error. HFA helps businesses disarm hackers and gate critical resources, while improving workforce productivity and reducing friction for consumers.
In addition to adhering to FIDO2 and supporting OpenID Connect, Verified 3.0 has passed Presentation Attack Detection Level 2 in iBeta’s testing programme, confirming its robust ability to detect spoofing attacks.
In March 2022, the company has raised USD 22.5 million in financing for its expansion. The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and accelerate growth, team and product. authID.ai provides mobile biometric identity verification software products through an Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform.
The company’s mission is to eliminate all passwords and to be the preferred global platform for biometric identity authentication. Its vision is to enable every organisation to ‘Recognise Your Customer’ instantly, without friction or loss of privacy, supported by biometric and artificial intelligence technologies.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions