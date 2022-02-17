|
AuthenticID partners with 1Kosmos for identity proofing and authentication

AuthenticID has teamed up with 1Kosmos to provide identity proofing and authentication solutions for governments, businesses, and individuals.

The two comapnies enable organisations to validate the authenticity of a user’s identity for new account creation, accelerate customer onboarding, reduce costs associated with manual document reviews, and deliver customer experience for deploying passwordless access.

1Kosmos representatives said that this partnership provides customers with integrated end-to-end identity verification and proofing on a global basis. The solution has received market certifications, including FIDO Alliance, NIST 800-63-3 IAL-2/AAL-2, iBeta Biometric PAD-2 Liveness, GDPR, and SOC-2 for interoperability, security, and reliability.

The duo will offer collaborative products to service the workforce, end consumers, and citizens with frictionless KYC onboarding and authentication. The combined strengths of AuthenticID’s identity proofing and 1Kosmos BlockID passwordless authentication technologies are expanding the use case support, reducing operational costs, and allowing cost-effective scalability, while complying with global privacy regulations.


