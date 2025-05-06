Subscribe
News

ANZ removes passwords for internet banking

Tuesday 6 May 2025

Australia-based bank ANZ has announced its plans to eliminate passwords for internet banking to scale security for customers against data breaches, phishing attacks, and malware. 

Through this move, ANZ intends to remove passwords for internet banking for its digital banking arm ANZ Plus. The initiative makes the bank one of the first in Australia to provide a fully passwordless internet banking option. As of mid-2025, ANZ Plus users are set to be able to log into internet banking via two authentication methods, including a passkey, which could be their fingerprint, face, or mobile device PIN, or by entering their mobile number and approving a logic request sent to their ANZ Plus app.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from the bank mentioned that the move has the potential to augment how customers access their bank accounts and offer an additional layer of security. Also, by rolling out this change, ANZ aims to prevent customer login details from the risk of data breaches or phishing attacks, delivering scaled protection. At the same time, the removal of passwords could safeguard customers from malware attacks, including Infostealer.

Scaling banking security for Australians

ANZ was also among the four banks in Australia to offer customers access to ConnectID, a digital identity solution developed to allow secure data sharing and identity verification. In addition to ANZ, Commonwealth Bank (CBA), National Australia Bank (NAB), and Westpac have adopted the service for their users. Created by Australian Payments Plus (AP+), ConnectID acted as an intermediary between trusted identity providers, including banks, and businesses requesting information.

Moreover, back in November 2024, banks across Australia joined forces with BioCatch to pilot an anti-scam initiative focused on minimising fraud in banking payments. The service was set to be used to analyse whether the customers of CBA, NAB, ANZ, Westpac, and Suncorp Bank were legitimate or fraudulent. The BioCatch Trust solution sought to enable banks to assess the possible risk linked with accounts to which customers directed their domestic online payments within the BioCatch network.


ANZ

