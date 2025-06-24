Anti-Money Laundering Authority freezes crypto from the USD 1.5 billion mega-hacking

Indicative of the scale and significance of this particular case was presented by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which issued a public announcement alert that aimed to inform the public about the freezing of transactions.
Following this announcement, the found cryptocurrencies are expected to fall under the scrutiny of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority.
The investigation began last month when the Authority received information about a suspicious cryptocurrency transaction. The payment was detected during the process of involving a registered user on the platform of a Greek crypto exchange service provider. This was followed by an investigation, which revealed that the user had received a significant amount of Ethereum in their crypto wallet.
Analysis by the institutions’ specially trained analysts later showed that the funds originated from a cryptocurrency theft totaling USD 1.5 billion. This incident took place in February 2025, and it targeted the well-known cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, as referred to by the FBI as `TraderTraitor`. According to officials of the institutions, the current theft has been attributed to a notorious hacking group.
As a result of these findings, a Seizure Order was issued by the Anti-Money Laundering Authority for the crypto wallet and its criminal proceeds. A report was also prepared and submitted to the competent Prosecutor’s Office for further legal action to be taken.
