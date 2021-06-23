|
AML player Hawk:AI raises USD 10 mln in Series A funding

Wednesday 23 June 2021

Hawk:AI has raised USD 10 million in its Series A funding, with fintech specialist BlackFin Capital Partners leading the investment round and Picus Capital expanding its existing share.

Hawk AI is a Germany-based software platform for banks, payment firms, and fintechs, offering detection of transactions linked to financial crime. The software identifies patterns of suspicious activity in financial transactions with the help of artificial intelligence and provides anti-money-laundering experts with relevant, actionable alerts.

With Hawk AI, financial institutions can ensure regulatory compliance. Through its cloud-native, modular, and open architecture, the solution can be integrated with existing banking and payment systems.

The investment will be used by Hawk AI to strengthen its European and US footprint, while also expanding to Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, Hawk AI expects to double its employee headcount by the end of 2022.

Keywords: funding, financial crime, financial institutions, compliance
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Germany
