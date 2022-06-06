Amex deploys credit fraud AI detection for banking

The fraud models are designed to recognise odd behaviour or suspicious patterns of activity that are not typical of a particular customer. After kicking off a business checking account product in October 2021, followed by a consumer-aimed checking account in February 2022, Amex’s models already are picking up on an emerging trend.
Company officials stated that fraudsters show up quickly once you launch a new financial product. One of the patterns that they have seen starting to emerge is fraudsters attempting to take over a customer's profile and apply to open a checking account in their name so, identity theft.
Business checking accounts are attracting their own distinct fraud patterns. Amex’ representatives added that on the business side, they've seen more of the synthetic identity where fraudsters are attempting to open accounts with businesses that are either not real or they're just a front in an attempt to deposit fake checks and extract money that way.
Some companies are using machine- and deep-learning models to detect fraudulent behaviour by entities sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in relation to the war in Ukraine. Amex sources said they would not address the war in Ukraine or sanctioned entities in more general terms.
The Amex fraud detection models react and optimise automatically by adjusting how they weigh certain data points in the decision-making process, for instance. In the places it sees more fraud, it will be more aggressive. The company might weigh more heavily particular geographic regions, currencies or types of products associated with attempted transactions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions