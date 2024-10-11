Alaska Airlines selects Sift to mitigate fraud and manage chargeback disputes

Through this move, Alaska Airlines is set to implement Sift’s platform, with the company being able to automatically identify and halt payment fraud, while also minimising complexities for customers. Before teaming up with Sift, the airline looked into finding a fraud solution that would enable it to screen for fraud more efficiently as it advances the operations of its business.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions