Airtel Payments Bank launches new security features to optimise banking

As part of the additional capabilities embedded into the Airtel Thanks app, Airtel Payments Bank introduced Fraud Alarm and Transparent Banking, with the two features being designed to augment the customer experience by providing advanced safety and transparency in banking operations. The financial institution mentioned its commitment to delivering solutions that merge security, transparency, and user-centricity to support customers in better managing their finances. In addition, the launch of the new Fraud Alarm and Transparent Banking capabilities on the banking section in the bank’s app assists its mission to make banking more simple, safe, and rewarding.
