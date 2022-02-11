AI more reliable than people at identifying biometric spoofs

As fraudsters attempt to imitate real-life customers during an online purchase process, including creating a new bank account or logging into an existing account, AI machines faster detect whether a photo taken in real time belongs to a real person.
The study tested both humans and machines by presenting them with the most common fraud-attempt technologies, including printed videos, 2D and 3D masks, and digital photos. As per the study, computers were 10 times quicker than their human peers to recognize a photo of an actual person or a spoof, while scoring 0% error rates across the 175,000 images provided and all types of attacks.
