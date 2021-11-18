|
Adobe partners with Mastercard for digital payout solutions

Friday 19 November 2021 15:35 CET | News

US-based software company Adobe and payment processor Mastercard have partnered to create a new service that allows people to send and receive money in real-time, locally and cross-border.

With the help of the new e-signature powered by Adobe Sign, the new solution from Mastercard Send enables an end-to-end digital document workflow and accelerate the approval process and delivery of funds to customers. 

The new Adobe Sign will include ID verification, e-signatures, secure online forms, and automated document routing for approvals and instant payments, reducing the costs for millions of Mastercard customers around the world. 

The new service created by the two companies enable a secure, end-to-end communication and payment platform integrated within any existing claim management system for medical reimbursements, financial aid, insurance claims, and government assistance.

Keywords: Mastercard, Adobe , partnership, digital signature, digital identity
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
