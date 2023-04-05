Subscribe
1Kosmos partners ForgeRock

Wednesday 5 April 2023 14:41 CET | News

US-based 1Kosmos has partnered with digital identity company ForgeRock to enable developers to add identity verification and biometric passwordless authentication to apps.

 

1Kosmos, which unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, has integrated 1Kosmos BlockID with ForgeRock Access Manager looking to enable customers to modernise the onboarding experience and implement identity-based passwordless authentication on all ForgeRock-protected applications with a single click.

Details on the 1Kosmos – ForgeRock integration

Based on the information detailed in the press release, ForgeRock customers looking to reduce the friction associated with onboarding and authentication are now enabled to integrate BlockID into all their user journeys for employees and customers alike with no coding required. Available on the ForgeRock MarketPlace, the BlockID Passwordless Authentication solution allows developers to add biometric and passwordless authentication to any application protected by ForgeRock Access Manager through a simple dropdown menu.

Commenting on the announcement, Javed Shah, senior vice president of product management for 1Kosmos advised that customers leveraging single sign-on platforms such as ForgeRock, having user journeys modernised with advanced biometrics for onboarding and passwordless authentication used to have a requirement for significant application development. As per their statement, the announced integration helps organisations add identity verification and passwordless authentication to ForgeRock-protected applications in a few simple steps.

1Kosmos has partnered with digital identity company ForgeRock to help developers to add identity verification and biometric passwordless authentication to apps.

Furthermore, BlockID provides organisations with secure, automated employee onboarding together with self-service identity proofing and passwordless access to corporate applications, data, and resources. As per the press release, passwordless login is achieved by scanning a QR code rendered by the 1Kosmos BlockID platform, carrying out biometric authentication (FaceID, LiveID – which requires face movement like blinking or smiling) on the BlockID mobile app and providing user consent. The announcement further details that following the 1Kosmos – ForgeRock Access Manager integration, customers are provided with:

  • Improved user experience for customers and workforce use cases alike.

  • Multi-factor, simplified access to ForgeRock Access Manager console for administrators;

  • Increased security;

  • Decreased password reset costs.

What is more, the integration enables organisations to have a zero-trust security model implemented by verifying with certainty the identity of individuals that access ForgeRock-protected consumer, corporate, and government systems, applications, and data.

1Kosmos strategy and offering

1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers, and citizens alike to transact leveraging digital services in a secure manner. The BlockID platform helps create a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud by having identity proofing and authentication unified. The platform is NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified and helps perform millions of authentications on a daily basis for banks, telecommunications, and healthcare organisations worldwide.

Keywords: partnership, identity verification, digital identity, passwordless, cybersecurity, biometric authentication, behavioural biometrics, FIDO, online security, fraud prevention, digital onboarding, compliance, customer experience, QR code, fraud platform, online authentication, fintech
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: 1Kosmos, ForgeRock
Countries: World
