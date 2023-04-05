1Kosmos partners ForgeRock

1Kosmos, which unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, has integrated 1Kosmos BlockID with ForgeRock Access Manager looking to enable customers to modernise the onboarding experience and implement identity-based passwordless authentication on all ForgeRock-protected applications with a single click.
Based on the information detailed in the press release, ForgeRock customers looking to reduce the friction associated with onboarding and authentication are now enabled to integrate BlockID into all their user journeys for employees and customers alike with no coding required. Available on the ForgeRock MarketPlace, the BlockID Passwordless Authentication solution allows developers to add biometric and passwordless authentication to any application protected by ForgeRock Access Manager through a simple dropdown menu.
Commenting on the announcement, Javed Shah, senior vice president of product management for 1Kosmos advised that customers leveraging single sign-on platforms such as ForgeRock, having user journeys modernised with advanced biometrics for onboarding and passwordless authentication used to have a requirement for significant application development. As per their statement, the announced integration helps organisations add identity verification and passwordless authentication to ForgeRock-protected applications in a few simple steps.
Improved user experience for customers and workforce use cases alike.
Multi-factor, simplified access to ForgeRock Access Manager console for administrators;
Increased security;
Decreased password reset costs.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
