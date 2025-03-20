World Network and Visa allegedly in discussions for stablecoin wallet

As detailed by CoinDesk, which cited a person familiar with the matter, the move could bring Visa card capabilities to World Network wallets, including a suite of fintech and FX applications, and fiat on and off-ramps, while also enabling stablecoin-based payments to merchants that are part of Visa’s network. According to the same sources, Tools of Humanity, the company co-founded by Open AI’s CEO Sam Altman that manages Worldcoin and World Network, send out a request for product forms to card issuers.
Moreover, the individual familiar with the situation mentioned to CoinDesk that Visa and World Network seek to create a connected wallet strategy so that users can trade across several means, including FX, crypto, load to a wallet, send to a wallet, and spend from a card, among others. Through this, the two companies could convert World Wallet into a mini bank account for all individuals.
At the time of writing, neither Tools of Humanity, nor Visa provided a comment on the matter. Card networks, such as Visa and Mastercard, have been collaborating with crypto projects and wallet companies to identify ways how their networks could be overlapped with the digital asset sector.
