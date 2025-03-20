Subscribe
News

World Network and Visa allegedly in discussions for stablecoin wallet

Tuesday 25 March 2025 11:28 CET | News

World Network has reportedly been discussing with Visa about rolling out a stablecoin payments wallet. 

As detailed by CoinDesk, which cited a person familiar with the matter, the move could bring Visa card capabilities to World Network wallets, including a suite of fintech and FX applications, and fiat on and off-ramps, while also enabling stablecoin-based payments to merchants that are part of Visa’s network. According to the same sources, Tools of Humanity, the company co-founded by Open AI’s CEO Sam Altman that manages Worldcoin and World Network, send out a request for product forms to card issuers.

Moreover, the individual familiar with the situation mentioned to CoinDesk that Visa and World Network seek to create a connected wallet strategy so that users can trade across several means, including FX, crypto, load to a wallet, send to a wallet, and spend from a card, among others. Through this, the two companies could convert World Wallet into a mini bank account for all individuals.

At the time of writing, neither Tools of Humanity, nor Visa provided a comment on the matter. Card networks, such as Visa and Mastercard, have been collaborating with crypto projects and wallet companies to identify ways how their networks could be overlapped with the digital asset sector.

Visa’s focus on the crypto sector

As more companies switch their focus on the evolving crypto landscape, Visa also started participating in this sector by entering collaborations with industry members. For example, most recently, RedotPay, a crypto payment solutions provider, teamed up with Visa and StraitsX to launch a crypto-backed credit card programme in Singapore. With this initiative, RedotPay aimed to enable users to make purchases leveraging digital assets at merchants globally that accepted Visa, with transactions being processed via real-time crypto-to-fiat conversion technology.

Source: Link


Visa

World Network

