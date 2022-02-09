|
Venture fund Sequoia Capital invests USD 450 million in Web 3.0

Wednesday 9 February 2022 14:11 CET | News

US-based venture capital firm Sequoia Capital invests USD 450 million in Web 3.0.

The investment made by Sequoia is being contributed to Polygon, a blockchain network that serves as a support layer for Ethereum, the platform behind the Ether cryptocurrency. The goal is to help process transactions at scale within Web3. It is worth noting that Ethereum is different from Bitcoin, as it supports applications for NFTs and decentralised financial services.

Web3 was born as a proposal to unite the best of both online worlds: decentralization and user-generated content. This allows PCs with capacity all over the world to process information, and not just one company or organisation. This erases the need to have a regulatory body, such as the Central Bank.


More: Link


Keywords: Web 3.0, NFT, cryptocurrency, blockchain, Ethereum
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
