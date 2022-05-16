US registers first criminal cryptocurrency sanctions case

In a nine-page opinion, US Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui of Washington, D.C., explained why he approved a Justice Department criminal complaint against an American citizen accused of transmitting more than USD 10 million worth of Bitcoin to a virtual currency exchange in one of a handful of countries comprehensively sanctioned by the US government: Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, or Russia.
In the ruling, the judge called cryptocurrency’s reputation for providing anonymity to users a myth. He added that while some legal experts argue that virtual moneys such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Tether are not subject to US sanctions laws because they are created and move outside the traditional financial system, recent action taken by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control require federal courts to find otherwise.
In the opinion, the judge wrote that he adopted guidance issued in October 2021 by OFAC, which stated that sanctions regulations apply equally to transactions involving virtual currencies as those involving the US dollar or other traditional fiat currencies.
The defendant was not named in the opinion and the underlying case remains sealed – as often happens in an ongoing investigation – after the court, in consultation with prosecutors, withheld information that would identify the subject or witnesses.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions