UK to offer crypto tax exemption for foreign investors

To make the UK a hub for cryptocurrency, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the tax break in December 2022. The country already provides resident cryptocurrency traders with tax advice. HM Revenue and Customs released a consultation in July 2022 to get opinions from investors and industry experts on how to tax decentralized finance (DeFi).
The extensive Financial Services and Markets Bill, which, if passed into law, would give local financial regulators more control over cryptocurrencies, is currently being debated in Parliament. The UK Treasury also intends to begin a consultation on how the cryptocurrency industry can be regulated in the upcoming weeks.
This exemption is crucial for luring international investors, as it ensures that foreign investors won't be forced to pay UK taxes just by hiring UK-based investment managers. This exemption has been expanded to cover crypto assets in order to support the UK's status as a hub for investment management and prevent funds that include them from being discouraged from appointing UK managers.
The financial services reforms, also known as the ‘Edinburgh Reforms’, were unveiled by the Chancellor of the Exchequer earlier on December 9. According to His Majesty's Treasury, the reforms include an extension of the current tax break that enables investors to use a UK-based manager's services without incurring additional tax obligations.
European Union banking and financial market regulations are also intended to be repealed as part of the new financial reforms. The Chancellor's statement says that regulations will be used to carry out the suggested changes.
The Financial Services and Markets Bill will establish a safe regulatory environment for stablecoins.
Aside from crypto taxes, the Financial Services and Markets Bill aims to strengthen regulatory control over the sector. The legislation will increase the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) control over domestic crypto operations and advertising. Additionally, a prohibition that would prevent the UK from selling international cryptocurrency is anticipated to go into effect.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions