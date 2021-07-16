|
News

TechX closes acquisition of Mobilum

Friday 16 July 2021 15:16 CET | News

Canada-based fintech TechX Technologies has announced completing the acquisition of fiat infrastructure provider Mobilum.

Mobilum is a licensed plug-and-play fiat-to-crypto gateway and payment processing technology solution for exchanges, wallets, brokers, liquidity providers, and cryptocurrency businesses. Mobilum's solution facilitates integration for businesses whose users buy and sell cryptocurrencies with credit and debit cards.

TechX has acquired a 100% ownership in Mobilum in consideration of 26,666,667 common shares in the company’s capital at a deemed value of EUR 0.51 per share for a total aggregate consideration of approximately EUR 10.8 million.


Keywords: acquisition, cryptocurrency, crypto asset, payment processing
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Canada
