|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

SoftBank invests USD 200 mln in Mercado Bitcoin

Friday 2 July 2021 05:43 CET | News

Mercado Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Latin America, has announced a USD 200 million investment from SoftBank Latin America Fund.

This fundraise represents one of the largest Series B round in Latin America’s history and SoftBank’s largest investment in a Latin America crypto company, according to the official press release. Furthermore, it values 2TM Group at USD 2.1 billion, making it the eighth most valuable unicorn in Latin America, the announcement adds.

Mercado Bitcoin will use the funds to increase its scale, expand its offerings and invest in infrastructure to meet the demand for crypto in the region. Furthermore, it aims to grow its team to 700 by the end of 2021, as well as accelerate growth across 2TM Group’s portfolio.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Latin America
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like