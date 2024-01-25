R3 launches R3 Digital Markets product suite

In essence, R3 Digital Markets represents a suite of digital solutions designed to facilitate the adoption and extraction of value from digital assets and currencies. The suite, powered by R3’s Corda, a regulatory-compliant tokenization platform, aims to connect financial markets, promoting the adoption of industry standards, efficiency, cost reductions, and the safe integration of DLT into core business operations.
R3 Digital Markets emphasises interoperability, advocating for the effective management of both digital and traditional assets by regulated businesses. Corda, previously deployed by institutions like SIX Digital Exchange and Euroclear D-FMI, has paved the way for the development of R3 Digital Markets, making it more accessible for regulated entities to prepare for the digital future while enhancing existing operations.
The R3 Digital Markets product suite comprises the following features:
In the company press release, representatives from R3 expressed the company's focus on advancing capital markets infrastructure, emphasising Corda's role as a production-ready enterprise DLT solution for regulated markets. The launch of R3 Digital Markets aligns with Corda's purpose to unlock the potential of digital currencies and assets, contributing significant value to economies in the process.
In October 2023, US-based CoreChain has partnered with R3 to enable Embedded B2B Payments for banks and digital banking providers.
Through this collaboration, the two companies aimed to provide financial institutions with a digital payments platform they can deploy for their business banking customers. CoreChain’s network aimed to improve B2B payment processing available to banking institutions and their service providers via Corda, R3’s distributed platform for decentralised applications.
