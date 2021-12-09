New Visa report: Australians want to drop old banks for those with crypto products

The global study shows that, in 2021, digital currencies continue to increase in popularity among regular people, with almost 93% of the surveyed clients mentioning they have basic concepts about paying and trading using crypto. Over 27% of the Australians have at least one cryptocurrency and most have directly engaged with them either as an investment or a means of paying.
Other conclusions of the Visa research include that 36% of all crypto owners are likely to use them to pay friends or family in the next year, while 33% of them are taking steps into learning more about connecting technologies and buy crypto goods such as NTFs.
Over three thirds of Australian crypto owners are interested in crypto-linked cards and rewards that might come from using these alternative payment methods for daily purchases. Moreover, consumers are willing to go as far as replacing their primary bank with one that offers such rewards and supports the use of cryptocurrencies and related instruments.
The new research conducted backs up Visa’s recent decision to launch its Global Crypto Advisory programme to spread crypto literacy and promote the use of these alternative payment methods.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
