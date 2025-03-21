Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

MoonPay secures a USD 200 mln revolving credit line from Galaxy

Friday 21 March 2025 12:42 CET | News

MoonPay, a global provider of crypto payments, secures a USD 200 million revolving credit line from Galaxy in the middle of an increase in crypto market activity.

 

Access to this capital allows MoonPay to prepare for an increased transaction volume and liquidity demands driven by the current surge in crypto market activity. This aims to ensure efficient service delivery to its growing customer base.

MoonPay secures a USD 200 million revolving credit line

Capitalising on increased demand for crypto services

The recent surge in crypto demand demonstrated the importance of optimised infrastructure, and this revolving credit line from Galaxy provides MoonPay with the financial flexibility to meet the increased demand and continue delivering an efficient user experience.

Galaxy notes that the support it offers MoonPay reinforces its commitment to driving growth and delivering access within the digital asset ecosystem in a safe and compliant manner. Collaborations like these have the potential to continue expansion and help evolve the industry, according to the financial services and investment management firm.

This credit line from Galaxy comes at a time when MoonPay is in a position to capitalise on the expanding crypto market, expand its services and offerings, and grow in the digital economy and crypto payments industry. Both companies aim to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients, while remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

Latest news from MoonPay

In March 2025, The crypto payments provider acquired Iron to provide customers and partners with improved and secure stablecoin payments. The acquisition aimed to expand MoonPay’s enterprise offerings while providing businesses with the chance to accept stablecoin payments and leverage instant, low-cost, and borderless transactions.

In addition, with Iron’s APIs, companies can now move money in real-time, manage multi-currency treasuries, as well as generate new revenue streams by holding reserves in yield-bearing assets like US Treasury bills.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, expansion, partnership, funding, payments
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Galaxy, MoonPay
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Galaxy

|

MoonPay

|
Discover all the Company news on Galaxy and other articles related to Galaxy in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like