News

MEXC teams up with Travala.com

Monday 5 July 2021 12:05 CET

Crypto exchange platform, MEXC, has inked a strategic partnership with Travala.com, a cryptocurrency-friendly online travel agency.

This will see Travala.com integrate MX tokens with its payment system, so MEXC users will pay for all their bookings in its native MX tokens. Users can also earn tokenized incentives with their payments through Travala.com's smart bonus program.

The partnership gives MEXC users access to a diverse range of Travala.com listings from around the world. MX token holders can use their tokens as payment for travel products listed on Travala.com.


partnership, cryptocurrency, tokenization
