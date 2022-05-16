|
Large brands to buy and rent real estate on the metaverse

Monday 16 May 2022 14:43 CET | News

Virtual reality platform Admix has closely worked with large brands, including McDonalds, Pepsi, Formula One, and others to buy and sell virtual real estate.

Admix has allegedly bought between USD 200,000 and USD 1 million worth of real estate in the virtual platform, using cryptocurrency as a main monetary source, and is urging brands to take advantage of this new form of doing business. The company believes that this represents the latest way for companies to integrate their business into the new digital reality, as part of a new capitalist era.

Admix has been buying space in various metaverse platforms, including popular Decentraland and the Sandbox, and leasing them to companies interesting in boosting their sales and business in the virtual reality field. 

The company has already built a wide variety of virtual spaces for companies, including an area for what should be the biggest beer companies in the world, and event-focus installations for the New York Fashion Week, the Cannes Film Festival, and the FIFA World Cup, among others.

