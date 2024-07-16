Jordan Kuwait Bank joins forces with Mastercard and FOO

Developed by JKB, a banking provider based in Jordan, eliWallet is a prepaid wallet that provides virtual and physical cards for multicurrency transactions, as well as schemes to offer a payment method for customers. In addition, the newly launched solution is set to allow users to conduct transactions in-store, using the app, or shopping online. By leveraging eliWallet, customers receive the ability to transfer funds across borders, enabling them access to optimised payment solutions.
