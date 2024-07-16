Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Jordan Kuwait Bank joins forces with Mastercard and FOO

Tuesday 16 July 2024 14:35 CET | News

Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) has announced that it entered a strategic collaboration with Mastercard and FOO to launch eliWallet, a multicurrency payment.

Developed by JKB, a banking provider based in Jordan, eliWallet is a prepaid wallet that provides virtual and physical cards for multicurrency transactions, as well as schemes to offer a payment method for customers. In addition, the newly launched solution is set to allow users to conduct transactions in-store, using the app, or shopping online. By leveraging eliWallet, customers receive the ability to transfer funds across borders, enabling them access to optimised payment solutions.

JKB has entered a strategic collaboration with Mastercard and FOO to launch eliWallet, a multicurrency payment.

Jordan Kuwait Bank’s development strategy

According to JKB’s officials, the company is committed to improving how customers manage their finances and conduct transactions. By introducing eliWallet, JKB intends to support its users, offering them a suite of capabilities and services designed to simplify their lives and improve their financial journey. The partnership with Mastercard and FOO allowed JKB to embed eliWallet with technology that enables it to provide a secure payment experience. Through Mastercard’s network and knowledge of digital payments, the company aimed to ensure that customers could use eliWallet wherever the former’s services are accepted, both online and in-store.

Moreover, representatives from Mastercard highlighted their company’s allegiance to optimising the payment landscape and advancing financial inclusion in the region. Via its collaboration with JKB and FOO, the introduction of eliWallet focuses on providing customers with a payment solution that has the potential to improve their financial freedom. Additionally, FOO contributed to the platform’s user-centric interface, as well as to ensure an enhanced customer experience. The company was responsible for the development, customisation, testing, and deployment of eliWallet, and the integration with all third parties.

The launch of eliWallet advances JKB’s objective of enabling customers with the tools they require to better manage their financial independence, supporting the company in allowing individuals to embrace digitalisation, financial responsibility, and additional capabilities.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, digital payments, digital wallet, transactions , payment methods, e-wallet, cryptocurrency
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: FOO, Jordan Kuwait Bank, Mastercard
Countries: Jordan
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

FOO

|

Jordan Kuwait Bank

|

Mastercard

|
Discover all the Company news on FOO and other articles related to FOO in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like