Investing platform Change acquires Dutch licence

Thursday 28 April 2022 14:00 CET | News

Change has acquired a new Dutch licence, enabling the business to provide services with traditional and new-age financial assets EU-wide. 

Change’s parent company, Change Group, received approval from the Dutch Central Bank to acquire an investment firm based in the Netherlands with a licence to offer its financial services to the 453 million people living in the European Economic Area.

The new licence announcement follows the recent launch of the Change Investor Card where users can make quick crypto payments for everything using the Growth Pocket feature of the app offering access to Change’s 7% APY.

Change is a Dutch-Estonian investing platform aiming to remove the barriers and complexities to wealth creation. 


