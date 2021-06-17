|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ForUsAll partners with Coinbase

Thursday 17 June 2021 14:37 CET | News

The US-based pension provider ForUsAll has entered into a cooperation with cryptocurrency exchange platform operator Coinbase in order to offer its customers crypto investments for retirement accounts.

This applies for the integration of cryptocurrencies in the US pension plan 401(k), which is financed by employers. The ‘Alt 401(k)’ now allows ForUsAll clients, such as small to medium-sized employers, to invest 5% of the funds for their employees' retirement in 50 cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase Institutional will manage trading and custody of those coins. According to a ForUsAll representative, the company aims to democratise access to alternative investment opportunities in combination with their original core offering of index funds and personal assistance.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, SMEs, trading platform
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like